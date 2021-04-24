Norges Bank Makes New $20.07 Million Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,033,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

