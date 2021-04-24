Norges Bank Makes New Investment in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 655,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.98% of WesBanco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 134,755 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 57,680 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,152,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

