Norges Bank Takes $17.36 Million Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 539,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,360,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.