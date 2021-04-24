Norges Bank Takes Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 383,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.26% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NWN stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

