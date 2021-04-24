Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,164 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,416,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 468,191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 580,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 371,877 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAK opened at $0.57 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.65.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

