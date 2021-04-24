Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,983 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.05% of NuStar Energy worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NS. Barclays started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. US Capital Advisors cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

