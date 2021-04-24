Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 148.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of Marathon Digital worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Benz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,720,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

