Northern Trust Corp Has $800,000 Stock Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.