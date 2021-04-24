Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,024 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FREE. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

