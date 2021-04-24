Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,415 Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares during the period.

Shares of FANH opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. Fanhua Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $688.37 million, a PE ratio of -1,280.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

