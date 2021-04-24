Northern Trust Corp Takes $766,000 Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

DCBO opened at $48.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

