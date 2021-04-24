Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BB. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 167,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BlackBerry by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 359,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

