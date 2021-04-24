Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMN opened at $113.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

