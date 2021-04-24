Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 230 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 201,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,669,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

