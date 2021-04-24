Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $48,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 650,260 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 228,920 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.69 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

