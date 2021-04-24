Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 842 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after buying an additional 854,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,941,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

