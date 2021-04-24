nOS Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. One nOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

