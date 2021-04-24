Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 129.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.01.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Analysts expect that Novan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at $215,490.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

