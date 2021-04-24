NuCypher (NU) Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $166.09 million and $25.11 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00018939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00055380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00671035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07843545 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,151,172,677 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.