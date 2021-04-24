Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 81,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,589,000.
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26.
In other news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709 in the last ninety days.
ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.
Allegro MicroSystems Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
