Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 81,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,589,000.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709 in the last ninety days.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

