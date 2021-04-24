Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Retail Value worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Retail Value by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Value by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Retail Value by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

RVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Retail Value from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $34.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

