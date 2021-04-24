Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $549.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.