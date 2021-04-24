Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Forma Therapeutics worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,928,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMTX opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

