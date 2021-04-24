Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.24.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

