Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,918 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

TACO opened at $11.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $427.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $156.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

