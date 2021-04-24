Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDTX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $63,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $101,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,656 shares of company stock worth $405,469 over the last three months.

Shares of BDTX opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.41. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $46.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

