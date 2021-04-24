Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 561,357 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after buying an additional 154,732 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 775.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 68,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 62,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of GTES opened at $17.39 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.