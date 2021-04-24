NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $16.60 on Friday, reaching $610.61. 5,694,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,526,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.60 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $546.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

