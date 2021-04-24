NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $750.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $700.00.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $610.61 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $280.60 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.47. The company has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

