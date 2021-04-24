Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 585 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,098,221 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88.

