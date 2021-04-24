Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.72. 295,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,206. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.