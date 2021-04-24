Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after buying an additional 95,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,010,000 after buying an additional 123,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,438,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,720. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $75.79.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.