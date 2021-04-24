OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.68.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.27 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

