Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

OCUP has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

OCUP stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.