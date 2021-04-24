Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

NASDAQ:ODT opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after acquiring an additional 91,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after acquiring an additional 686,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 545,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

