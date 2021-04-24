OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $70.18 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,338.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

