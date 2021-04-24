OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 89,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ED shares. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

NYSE ED opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.