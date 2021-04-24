OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.19 Million Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $322.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.05 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

