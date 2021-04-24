OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

BMY opened at $66.01 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.