OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

LMT stock opened at $377.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

