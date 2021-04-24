OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,858 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.