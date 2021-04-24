Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 701.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Olin stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

