Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 470,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,051.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after buying an additional 410,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after buying an additional 241,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $139.62 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 160.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

