OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

OneSpan stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.43, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. OneSpan has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneSpan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OneSpan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in OneSpan by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

