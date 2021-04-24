OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

