Oppenheimer Increases SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $155.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 369,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.