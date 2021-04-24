Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.88.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 84.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,935,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,356,000 after acquiring an additional 173,659 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $1,973,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,390,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after acquiring an additional 87,701 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 826,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 76,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 62,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.