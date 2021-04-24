Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 143,688 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

ORAN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.51. 759,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

