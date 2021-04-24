Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,151 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,754 shares of company stock valued at $45,328,145. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.