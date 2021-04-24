Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.72.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $279.43 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

